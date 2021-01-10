CCC trustees to meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Items on the agenda include consideration of adding Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degree programs and pathway preparation in teacher preparation and termination of the health care business information associate degree program.
The board will also discuss adding courses under baking and pastry that include artisan baker, bakery manager and cake designer certificates, and a medical billing and coding certificate program. In addition, the board will hear the first reading of a mobile communication device policy.
Zoning board to consider variance request
The Carteret County Zoning Board of Adjustment will convene to consider one item of new business during its meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The board meets in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort at 302 Court House Square.
During the upcoming meeting, the board will review a request from The Cullipher Group, on behalf of property owner Roger Dale Corbett, for a variance from the Carteret County Manufactured Homes, Manufactured Home Parks and Recreational Vehicle Parks Ordinance. The requested variance pertains to the amount and type of stone that should be used to pave roads in an RV park.
Morehead City Council convenes Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
In accordance with coronavirus safety guidelines, in-person attendance at the meeting will be limited. Residents who wish to attend the meeting virtually should contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
A copy of the agenda will be made available online prior to the meeting at moreheadcitync.org/agendacenter.
Council to meet Monday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road, Suite 17.
The meeting is open to the public, and social distancing restrictions will be in effect.
Interested participants are encouraged to join the meeting online via Zoom. A link to the meeting will be provided on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
IB board to meet Wednesday
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road.
The meeting is open to the public, and social distancing restrictions will be in effect. Interested participants are asked to wear face masks.
PKS board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle.
Online participation for the meeting is available to the public via Webinar, and a link for the meeting is available on the town website at townofpks.com.
