Carteret County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Carteret County rose by five Monday, bringing the total to 61.
According to a Monday afternoon update on the county’s website, carteretcountync.gov, 42 of the 61 known cases have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements. Sixteen patients are considered active cases, three have died and 1,217 people have been tested for COVID-19 overall.
A map with the cases broken down by zip code is also available on the county’s website.
Residents should contact their health care provider or the Carteret County Health Department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19, even if they are not symptomatic. NCDHHS recommends members of the following populations consider testing:
- Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.
- Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.
- Persons who live in or have regular contact with high risk settings.
- Persons who are at high risk of severe illness.
- Persons from historically marginalized populations.
- Health care workers or first responders.
- Frontline and essential workers in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
- People who have attended protests, rallies or other mass gathering.
