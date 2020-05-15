CARTERET COUNTY — Applications are being accepted for the fall 2020 semester for the Hope For The Warriors Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship program.
Applications are being accepted through Sunday, May 31.
Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year. The program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.
Scholarships vary from $1,500 to $2,500 and are applied to higher education costs at a U.S.-accredited university, college or trade school.
Here are the types of scholarships available:
- Honorary Scholarship – awarded to those seeking graduate or post-graduate degree.
- New Beginnings Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry-level classes or training.
- Restoring Family Scholarship – awarded to spouses of the fallen.
- Restoring Hope Scholarship – awarded to a Master of Social Work student.
- Restoring Self Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a bachelor’s degree.
“More than 13 years later, we’re still honored to support military spouses and caregivers through one of our first established programs,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president/CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “Countless times we’ve witnessed spouses’ roles changing as the financial head of the household or spouses/caregivers desire to complete a goal or purse a lifelong dream. Hope For The Warriors is honored to play a small part in helping these individuals succeed through our scholarship program.”
Since the program’s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 142 of the scholarships totaling $412,207.
To receive an application to apply, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.
For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
