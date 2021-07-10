DMF seeks input on proposed small mesh gill net regulations

MOREHEAD CITY — Commercial fishermen and others in Carteret County have an opportunity to give input on proposed management measures for small mesh gill nets.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Thursday three N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees will meet by web conference later this month to discuss possible future small-mesh gill net management measures.
The Southern, Northern and Finfish advisory committees will meet separately to review the Small Mesh Gill Net Rules Modification Information Paper, available online at the website files.nc.gov/ncdeq/Marine-Fisheries/mfc/ac-meetings/july/5-Small-Mesh-Gill-Net-Rules-Modifications-Information-Paper-With-MFC-Options.pdf.
The paper contains an overview of the small mesh gill net fishery and presents a suite of potential management options focused on reducing regulatory complexity, potential bycatch in the fishery and user conflict. The options provided fall under four categories:
· Yardage limits.
· Attendance requirements.
· Set time and area restrictions.
· Mesh size limits.
The commission is considering moving some options forward for further development and possible rulemaking. The commission is seeking advisory committee feedback on the options before considering the issue at its August 2021 business meeting.
The Southern advisory committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. The Northern advisory committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 and the Finfish advisory committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Web conference links and agendas are available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/mfc-advisory-committees/ac-meetings.
The public may submit comments by signing up to speak at one of the three meetings or by submitting online comments at the above website. Comments may also be sent by regular mail to Small Mesh Gill Net Rules Modification Information Paper, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Written comments must be received by the division by noon the day before each meeting. Emailed comments won’t be accepted.
