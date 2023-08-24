BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
-The purpose of the meeting will be to consider a closed session for attorney/client communications pursuant to G.S. 143-318.11(a)(3). No action is scheduled in open session following the closed meeting.
