CEDAR POINT — Four more residential properties have been tentatively cleared for annexation into Cedar Point, possibly as early as December.
If the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners eventually approves those voluntary annexation requests, it will the number of residential properties entering the town since this summer to six, following town manager David Rief actively reaching out to property owners.
During the town commission’s work session Thursday in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, town clerk Jayne Calhoun said she had investigated the sufficiency of five recent requests, as required under state law. Four of them met state rules: 111 and 139 Circle Drive, 117 Bay Landing Road and 105 Water Front Drive.
The fifth one, 100 Saltwater Court, did not. Mr. Rief said it is in a subdivision – Ocean Spray RV Park – and is not contiguous to any other property in the town. To take that property in, the town would have to take in the entire subdivision, which is off VFW Road.
He told commissioners he met recently with representatives of the Ocean Spray homeowners’ association, and the majority were not in favor of seeking voluntary annexation. One reason is Ocean Spray is a gated community, so one of the major benefits of coming into town – improving streets with town and state money – would not be possible.
“We can’t spend town money for streets in a gated community, and the majority there want to keep their gate up,” the manager said.
Another benefit to annexation would be town garbage service, but Mr. Rief said most of the property owners in Ocean Spray are there only part time and don’t want to pay the cost – included in the town’s property tax rate – for the service.
Still, Mr. Rief said, the Ocean Spray representatives seemed glad the town made the effort to meet them.
“They were relieved we are not going to try to go after them” with forced annexation, he said.
Forced annexation, once a staple of municipalities because residents near towns use streets, parks and other services without paying for them through property taxes, is nearly impossible in North Carolina. Since 2012, a law passed by the General Assembly has required municipalities hold a referendum of all who would be taken in, essentially eliminating the practice. More than 50% would have to vote in favor.
During a commission meeting earlier this year, Cedar Point leaders said they were not interested in holding a referendum to annex areas outside town.
At any rate, the board voted Thursday to schedule a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 9 on the four voluntary annexation requests Ms. Calhoun’s investigation found were sufficient under state law.
According to Carteret County tax records, the four properties combined are valued at about $454,000, including land and structures. At the town’s property tax rate of 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value, that would generate about $669 in tax revenue for the town.
Cedar Point officials, in seeking voluntary annexations, have said those brought into town will have the benefit of participating in municipal elections and get police patrols by the town’s full-time, contracted deputy.
In addition, in many cases, Mr. Rief has said, they will also pay a lower combined tax bill as they would not pay some county fees, like the green box charge and a landfill fee.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
