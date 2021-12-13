Atlantic Beach officials talk federal vaccine mandate, council appointment

ATLANTIC BEACH — With the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate tied up in court, Atlantic Beach officials are adopting a wait-and-see position before taking any action regarding town staff.
The town council met for its regular work session Thursday at the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. The council discussed the proposed federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests for employers with 100 or more employees. Town manager David Walker said this standard doesn’t differentiate between full-time or part-time employees, so the town would fall under the mandate if it moves forward.
Mayor Trace Cooper stressed during the work session this proposed mandate isn’t anything put forward by town officials.
“This is something coming our way,” he said. “Staff is getting ready to manage it.”
As of Thursday, the mandate was still being reviewed in federal court.
Councilman Danny Navey didn’t express support the proposed mandate, which he characterized as “arbitrary.”
Should it become law, Mr. Walker said noncompliance would carry a monetary fine for each employee who’s neither vaccinated nor submitting weekly tests. He also said employees would be responsible for paying for their own tests.
Mr. Cooper said he expects more information on the proposed mandate will become available in January.
“Let’s see where this ends up in court in the next month or two,” he said.
In other news at the work session, the council discussed the matter of selecting a candidate succeed Councilman Harry Archer, who died Dec. 2 shortly after being reelected in this year’s municipal election. Mr. Cooper said town attorney Derek Taylor and sent a memo, saying the council is authorized to appoint someone to fill Mr. Archer’s vacant seat.
“The council may elect whomever they want,” the mayor said, “as long as they’re a registered Atlantic Beach voter.”
While state statutes don’t set a time limit to appoint a successor, Mr. Taylor and the mayor said the council should follow the example of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners and make an appointment within 60 days of the seat becoming vacant. Staff will accept applications to fill the council seat until Saturday, Jan. 1.
Mr. Archer ran uncontested in this year’s municipal election. Councilman Rich Johnson said he was concerned the town charter didn’t take into account the results of a contested election, leaving it to the council to select a successor to a vacant council seat, regardless of election results.
“If someone had gotten one less vote than Harry and we said we didn’t care, if I was a voter I’d be upset,” Mr. Johnson said. “It seems to me the town charter needs to be changed to respect the voter.”
The council also unanimously scheduled a public hearing for Monday, Jan. 24 on a proposed ordinance amendment to allow a second homeowner to serve on the town planning board.
Mr. Johnson said he thinks this is “a good first step” to engaging with second homeowners, who make up a large portion of Atlantic Beach property owners.
“There’s a lot of the town out there who get excluded (from town affairs),” he said.
The following also came up at the Thursday work session:
- The council discussed a proposed memorial tree program to allow people to donate to have one of 16 trees planned for the town’s public safety and administration complex, currently under construction, dedicated to someone with a direct connection to Atlantic Beach.
- Mr. Cooper informed the council that staff budgeted the cost of nonconstruction items for the complex over a period of three fiscal years. These items include furniture pieces. The amount budgeted for the current fiscal year for this cost is $130,773.24, for fiscal 2022-23 is $42,639.98 and for fiscal 2023-24 is $28,315.11.
