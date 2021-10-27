Health officials report 102 active COVID cases Wednesday in Carteret, urge eligible residents to receive booster vaccines

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials reported a slight uptick in the number of active COVID-19 cases with 102 as of Wednesday afternoon.
That compares to 100 active cases reported Tuesday, according to the County Health Department’s daily COVID-19 update. There were 13 new cases reported Wednesday for 8,429 total cases confirmed since March 2020.
The number of COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City was unchanged for the second day Wednesday at seven. Of those hospitalized, three patients are fully vaccinated and four are not fully vaccinated.
To date, 91 people in Carteret County have died from complications associated with COVID-19.
The county is now offering vaccine booster shots for everyone who qualifies, according to a news release sent Tuesday. County health officials recommend booster shots for everyone who is eligible.
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for all three of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. However, the time frame for when people should get a booster depends on which vaccine you received and when you received it.
For people who were vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the CDC indicates the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
- Individuals 65 years and older.
- Individuals over 18 years of age who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or who work or live in high-risk settings.
For people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for everyone 18 years and older who were vaccinated at least two months ago.
The new CDC guidelines allow individuals to mix-and-match vaccines — that is, get a booster of a COVID-19 vaccine that’s different from what they got initially. Vaccine supplies remain plentiful, both initial doses and boosters, for those who meet the criteria, the county said. People can get a booster through their medical provider, a retail pharmacy or a site operated by the county.
For further information or to make an appointment, call the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2. You must pre-register to receive a vaccine, no walk-ins will be accepted. For booster appointments, individuals are asked to bring their vaccination card, insurance and a photo ID.
