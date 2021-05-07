Street projects, water system improvements all part of Newport’s proposed 2021-22 budget

NEWPORT — Town officials said they are making an effort to keep next fiscal year’s budget trimmed and prioritized, with paving projects and building work among funded initiatives.
The Newport Town Council met for a budget meeting Tuesday evening, along with town department heads, to discuss the draft fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Town manager Bryan Chadwick said he and administrative staff have “sliced and diced a lot of what the department heads have requested, not because it’s not needed, but because we had to determine what to pursue long term and short term.”
“In this budget, we’re looking at roads, streets and updates to facilities we haven’t been able to do before,” Mr. Chadwick said.
The council took no action regarding the draft budget Tuesday. The council will discuss the spending plan further at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
This coming fiscal year, officials propose focusing on paving projects throughout town, according to Mr. Chadwick. He said the draft budget includes $100,000 from the Powell Bill – a state bill that provides money to municipalities for road and street projects – to begin work.
This week, the town will have a bid opening for one of the projects, the repaving of the roads in the Graceland Park neighborhood, he said.
Mr. Chadwick also noted the draft budget includes funds for a new mowing tractor for roadside maintenance and ditch work. He said the town’s existing mowing tractor has begun leaking hydraulic fluid, so a new one is needed to use with the side arm mower.
When it comes to capital projects, staff is proposing to transfer funds from several department budgets into a capital project fund. Among them is creating a looping water system to improve pressure in the neighborhood of Newport Middle School and completing installation of town well No. 6.
While town council members seemed eager to make improvements to the police station and Fire Station No. 1, Mayor Dennis Barber said building a new water plant is “top priority” when it comes to replacing major town facilities.
“We need more room at the fire department,” the mayor said. “We need more room at the police department. Let’s get together (to discuss) after we get the budget done.”
Some improvements to the stations are budgeted for next fiscal year, however. Mr. Chadwick said the draft budget includes $20,000 for new gutters and partial roof resealing for Fire Station No. 1, as well as replacing the HVAC system at the police station, resurfacing the station’s parking lot and installing a new storage building.
Councilman Mark Eadie was particularly adamant about addressing the long-term needs of the town’s emergency services. He said the projects being funded at the police station aren’t addressing the inadequacy of the space.
“If we’re going to invest the money, I want to be sure we have a plan to address that,” he said.
Councilman David Heath seemed to agree.
“We’ve been kicking this can down the road for too long,” he said.
Several vehicle replacements are in the draft budget as well, but one couldn’t wait for next fiscal year. The council unanimously authorized Mr. Chadwick and interim finance officer Betsy Brothers to purchase a new tanker truck for the fire department. This will replace the department’s existing tanker, which had engine failure during a mutual aid call to a structure fire on James Drive April 29.
Chief Whitley said while searching for a replacement, he found a pair of demo tankers being built, ostensibly for use at trade shows. He said while he doesn’t have a final number on a purchase price, he estimates it would cost about $230,000-$250,000 to acquire one.
Mr. Chadwick said he’s contacted Carteret County Manager Tommy Burns, requesting county assistance with the purchase. The council seemed to agree purchasing a new tanker, as opposed to purchasing a used one, was the better choice.
“I hope the county steps forward and does what’s right,” Mr. Heath said.
Mayor Barber said if county officials don’t provide any financial assistance, Newport officials could take on the cost.
“We have people who need us in this (fire) district,” the mayor said. “We don’t have two weeks to sit here and wait for the fire commission to make a decision and then for the county commissioners to make a final decision.”
