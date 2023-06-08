CAPE LOOKOUT – On a recent project involving tagging leatherback turtles to track aggregation conducted by sea biologists with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the assembled team from NOAA, NC Center for Marine Sciences and Technology (CMAST), and NC Aquariums came across a severely injured male leatherback from a boat strike when a propeller sliced deep into its head and body cavity.
The team was made up of several biologists, one being Ph.D Research Fishery Biologist Chris Sasso with NOAA, and veterinarians, one of them being Emily Christiansen with NC Aquariums, CMAST, and department of Clinical Sciences at N.C. State University.
After having encountered the male turtle, the team planned to euthanize the turtle, but he died on his own before another team from CMAST could arrive. From a postmortem examination done on the beach, the turtle was found to be severely anemic from blood loss and additionally had a flat piece of hard plastic lodged in its outflow tract of the stomach. The cause of death was determined as head and body trauma in addition to the blood loss.
“The plan was to humanely euthanize it, but it ended up passing before that happened. It was a severe injury. The brain was impacted, and he was losing a lot of blood,” Christiansen explained. “There wasn’t any chance at survival.”
Both Sasso and Christiansen confirmed this is the first encounter they’ve had with an injured leatherback.
“This is the first severely injured turtle I’ve encountered in the time I’ve been working here,” Christiansen said.
“This is the first time we’ve encountered an injured leatherback,” Sasso said.
“But it’s not uncommon at all to find turtles that have been injured previously in their lives. We come across many that have previous wounds of some sort,” Christiansen added.
Indeed, another turtle on the project that was captured and tagged had a large healing wound on the right side of its upper shell, determined to be a result of blunt force trauma from a boat prow.
Despite this encounter, coming across injured leatherbacks is rare, but finding turtles with previous wounds or health problems from boat strikes or plastic is generally more common, which Sasso considers to be the biggest threats to turtle health.
“Vessel strikes and bycatch in fisheries are the biggest threats to turtles in the water. Ingestion of plastics, garbage, and fallen balloons are also a threat to in-water sea turtles,” said Sasso.
Christiansen also commented on turtle threats: “We consider two things – macroplastics, plastics we can see – and microplastics, plastics that we can’t see, that both have big impacts on health. It does depend a lot on species, regional areas and the time of year. It varies a lot. These are threats, for sure. We have seen various animals die from plastic ingestion or entanglement. But there are also more difficult things to quantify – climate change for example, is more difficult to measure. There are a lot of threats, and sometimes it’s hard to say what caused the problem.”
The tagging project involved fitting leatherbacks with satellite tags off of Cape Lookout to better track their annual aggregation and habitat use. Turtles must get caught at sea which is accomplished by the use of a spotter plane, a rigid hull inflatable boat with a bow pulpit, a hoop net and a small inflatable flat platform raft. Any assembled crew will expect to get wet. In addition to tagging, the crews are also able to collect blood for health assessments. From this project, four new leatherbacks were tagged and are already providing data.
“We’ve been doing this work since 2018,” Sasso said. “We are collecting data on location, habitat use and how much time leatherbacks spend at the surface to help us improve our estimates of leatherback numbers and distribution on the U.S. Atlantic Coast. We have a similar project for leatherbacks in the northeast Gulf of Mexico.”
The entire project team also included co-investigator and Ph.D biologist Larisa Avens with NOAA, biologist Annie Gorgone with NOAA, biologist Mitch Rider with University of Miami, veterinarian Craig Harms with CMAST and Lori Westmoreland with NC Aquariums and CMAST. The spotter plane was piloted by Val Diers with Joe Pfaller as an observer with NOAA.
