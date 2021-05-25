Carteret Community College named Center of Excellence for maritime training

MOREHEAD CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration has named Carteret Community College a Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education for 2021.
The designation recognizes community colleges and training institutions that prepare students for careers in the nation’s maritime industry. CCC is one of 27 such institutions across the nation to receive the designation and one of only two North Carolina community colleges, according to a press release issued Monday about the designation.
The Centers of Excellence, or CoE, institutions are located in 16 states and one U.S. territory.
“Carteret Community College is thrilled to be recognized as a Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education for 2021-22,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said in the release. “This designation puts us in the company of strong partners working to advance training and careers in maritime industries. Our faculty and staff look forward to harnessing these resources to support and expand local workforce and business development needs.”
With the CoE designation, the Maritime Administration, or MARAD, may now start working with the designated institutions to enter into cooperative agreements to help advance recruitment of students and faculty, enhance facilities, award student credit for military service and potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of MARAD vessels.
“Our collaboration with these institutions represents an important expansion of MARAD’s role in supporting maritime education and will help form pathways to good-paying American jobs in our nation’s maritime industry,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the press release.
Authorized under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018, the CoE program is designed to assist the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining a well-trained labor force while enhancing diversity and inclusion.
“The CoE designations recognize the high standard of maritime education and training provided by the designated community and technical colleges and maritime training centers. These institutions play vital roles in our nation’s maritime industry by providing the training and skills students need to begin and advance careers afloat and ashore,” Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley said.
