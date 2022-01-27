Sheriff’s office charges Newport man with sexual exploitation of minors

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has filed charges against a Newport man for sexual exploitation of minors.
In a news release, the office said its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Bradley Dale Morgan, 45, of Newport.
Detectives from the CCSO’s ICAC task force, which includes the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, conducted the investigation, according to the release.
In the early morning hours on Jan. 25, detectives executed a search warrant on the home of Mr. Morgan in the Rollingwoods subdivision in the Broad Creek community.
Evidence and equipment used to facilitate the crime were seized from the home, according to the release.
Agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted with the search warrant operation.
Mr. Morgan was charged with five counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of materials. He appeared in court Thursday, where his bond was set at $500,000.
