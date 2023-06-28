CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush announced Wednesday the town has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the N.C. Recreational Trails Program for the completion of the Cape Carteret Trail along N.C. 24, N.C. 58 and Taylor Notion Road.
“These grant funds will supplement previous grant funding awarded for the project and will be used to construct the remaining approximately 1.1 mile segment later this summer and fall,” Rush said.
“Design work for the remaining trail segment is nearing completion and should be finalized in July. The town expects to solicit construction bids in August, with a contract award anticipated in September.”
The construction of this remaining trail segment will complete the full loop around the triangle area of Cape Carteret, resulting in a total loop of about 3.5 miles along N.C. 24, N.C. 58 and Taylor Notion Road.
Rush also said the town is still working to acquire an approximately 1.1-acre parcel of land near the intersection of N.C. 58 and Taylor Notion Road to achieve a safer, more cost effective design and complement the trail construction in this area.
Town commissioners authorized Rush to apply for this latest grant late last year.
The trail, similar to one built along Highway 58 and other main roads in Emerald Isle – while Rush was manager there – is a triangular loop for walkers, runners and bicyclists, linking high-visitation sites, such as the Western Carteret Public Library, White Oak Elementary School, the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center and MacDaddy’s.
The idea for the trail came from Mike Curtis, then the town’s attorney, and the Gateway Alliance for Western Carteret, a business-promotion group. The town commission approved the project in 2015 and hoped to have it finished by 2018, using grants, donations, a $125,000 contribution from the town and a matching donation from Carteret County.
But grants dried up for a long time and progress on construction slowed.
Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker hailed the news of the grant approval.
“It (the effort to build the trail) started before I was elected,” he said Wednesday. “The whole idea was to pay for it with grants and donations.”
The early estimate was it would cost around $700,000, the mayor said, but that turned out to be low. The town, he said, has contributed very little money to the long project, and he’s glad to see it nearing fruition.
But there’s one remaining problem, the mayor said.
The portion of the trail along Highway 24, the busy thoroughfare through the town, is hard to get to from the neighborhoods on the south side of the town.
“I’d like to see us be able to build an overpass across 24,” Mayor Baker said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.