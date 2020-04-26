ATLANTIC BEACH — The council may take action on five proposed ordinance amendments Monday during its regular meeting.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday online via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public, which may attend by going to the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com/virtual-meeting/, and following the instructions to participate in the meeting.
On the meeting’s agenda are five proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendments, which the council may adopt at the meeting.
The town planning board recommended at its April 14 meeting the council approve the amendments. The amendments, if adopted, will make the following changes to the UDO:
· Change the grade determination figure in the UDO to reflect the existing ordinance language for measuring the height of a building.
· Create a one-year cumulative provision in the sustained damage and substantial improvement designations in the flood plain development ordinance and design standards applicability.
· Allow landscape architects to be designated designers for stormwater management plans and land disturbance plans.
Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting is a request for approval of a minor amendment to the Windfare housing project’s major site plan. The proposed project is an 18-unit, nine-duplex housing development. The proposed modifications include a change from condominium-style ownership to townhouse ownership, an increase in the size of the proposed playground and a new bulkhead to straighten the shoreline for the project.
