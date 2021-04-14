National Park Service’s Beaufort visitor center reopens Thursday

BEAUFORT — Visitors and residents can access the National Park Service’s Cape Lookout National Seashore Visitor Information Center in Beaufort starting Thursday.
The NPS Beaufort Visitor Information Center is located at 701 Front St., in the front of town hall. Starting Thursday, the center will open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The park service, in its April 9 announcement, invited visitors and residents to “introduce yourself to Cape Lookout National Seashore from historic Beaufort, North Carolina.”
“The Beaufort Visitor Information Center provides exhibits on the ecology and history of the Southern Outer Banks of North Carolina,” the NPS said. “At the Beaufort Visitor Information Center, visitors can pick up brochures, view exhibits, interact with displays and get advice from park staff in planning their visit to the expansive 56-miles of Cape Lookout National Seashore.”
The visitor center is located across the street from the Island Express Ferry Service dock, at 600 Front St. Island Express Ferry Service is the authorized concessioner for passenger transport to Shackleford Banks.
Travel to the seashore is available, though Cape Lookout Lighthouse is not open for climding.
Interested passengers who wish to take the ferry to Cape Lookout can call 252-728-7433 or visit islandexpressferryservice.com for scheduled times and fees.
