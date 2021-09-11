Carteret County officials encourage residents to sign up for library cards in September

BEAUFORT — September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Carteret County Public Library System is encouraging residents to sign up for free library cards.
During September, Carteret County public libraries join the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
“There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card,” the county said in a release. “Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages and opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.”
Anyone who lives in Carteret County, including students, or who owns property in Carteret County is eligible for a library card. Visit the library in person or online to learn more about how to get a library card and to learn about the library’s resources and programs. To sign up for a card, visit carteretcountypubliclibrary.org.
During September, the Carteret County Public Library System and the Friends of the Library will have library card sign-up events Saturdays beginning Sept. 11 at the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
