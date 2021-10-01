CAPE CARTERET — Carteret County law enforcement officials are asking the public’s help locating a juvenile missing from Cape Carteret.
Samantha Presley Shipp, 12, was reported as a runaway Thursday from her residence on Hunting Bay Drive, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen wearing a black and white flannel shirt, gray sweatpants and black and white checkered Vans tennis shoes. She was also carrying a teal backpack.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact detective Tony Henderson with CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
CORRECTION: This headline was updated at 2:01 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, to fix a typo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.