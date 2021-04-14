NEWPORT — Two local business owners want to help keep interest in the Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest alive while waiting for the annual event to return in 2022.
Shortway Brewing Co. owner Matt Shortway spoke to the Newport Town Council during its meeting Thursday about hosting a scaled down contest this year.
Mr. Shortway informed the board, which met in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard, that he and his wife intend to hold a smaller version of the town’s whole-hog cooking contest. The town canceled the 2020 and 2021 events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to maintain a small piece of that (community spirit) until the pig cooking can be held again,” Mr. Shortway said.
He said he’s already got participants lined up, and the contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at the beer garden at Shortway Brewing Co., located at 230 Chatham St. He went on to say he knows how important the event seems to be to residents.
Much like the town’s contest, Mr. Shortway said his brewery’s contest will donate the revenue generated to a local cause. There will be $10 barbecue plates sold, as well as raffle tickets.
He said he intends to donate the revenue for repairs and renovations to a public basketball court that the town recreational advisory committee has noticed is in disrepair.
In other news at Thursday’s meeting, town manager Bryan Chadwick announced assistant town manager and finance officer Teresa Fulk is resigning effective Friday, April 30. Mr. Chadwick said she’s submitted her letter of resignation, but is staying on to help complete a few finance-related projects.
“It’s been an honor to work with you,” Mr. Chadwick told her. “(Town) managers are a dime a dozen, finance officers are not. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside her. She’s kept us straight.”
The council, during council comments, also thanked Ms. Fulk for her service to Newport.
“It’s impossible to overstate the value of a finance officer,” Councilman Mark Eadie said. “A good finance officer can affect the staff much more than we realize.”
Mayor Dennis Barber echoed Mr. Eadie’s appreciation.
“You were the finance director I wanted for Newport,” Mr. Barber said. “We’ve been so proud of everything you’ve done.”
To ensure the town has someone authorized to sign financial documents while they search for a new finance officer, the council unanimously adopted a resolution appointing finance technical Betsy Brothers as deputy finance officer.
The following also occurred at Thursday’s council meeting:
- The council unanimously approved a bid of $23,535 from East Carolina Builders for repairs to multiple public utilities buildings. These repairs are for damage caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda.
