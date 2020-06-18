Bogue adopts budget, honors officials

BOGUE — Town councilmen Monday voted unanimously to adopt the $157,798 fiscal 2020-21 budget, which retains the existing ad valorem property tax rate of 5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The approval of the Bogue budget, which goes into effect Wednesday, July 1, followed a public hearing during the council’s monthly meeting in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
No one spoke for or against the budget during the hearing.
The budget was developed by Town Clerk Elizabeth Sweeney and is a little more than $21,000 less than the adopted 2019-20 budget of $178,984, which expires Tuesday, June 30.
The major expenditure is for administration, at $102,798, and includes Ms. Sweeney’s salary. She is the town’s only employee and also the planning director. The line item additionally includes money for administrative supplies and functions.
Other projected expenditures are $25,000 for street maintenance and a $30,000 contribution to the reserve fund.
The major source of revenue is expected to be state-shared franchise taxes at $52,501, including for beer-and-wine and utilities.
The property tax is expected to generate $37,443, based on a total valuation of $76,973,559 and an estimated collection rate of 97.25%.
The council also renewed the town’s audit contract with G. Lee Carroll of Morehead City, and Mayor Bobby O’Chat presented plaques to honor former Mayor Ricky Taylor and former Councilman Eddie Morton for their service to the town. Both chose not to seek reelection in November 2019.
Mr. O’Chat, who was a councilman at that time, ran for and won the mayor’s seat unopposed.
