Cape Carteret takes no action on vehicle fleet lease program

CAPE CARTERET — Commissioners listened to a presentation Thursday, but took no action, on a proposal for a private company to manage the town’s fleet of vehicles.
The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners, during a work session conducted via the GoToMeeting video platform, heard from Nathan Collier and Mark Block of Missouri-based Enterprise Rent-a-Car, which leases vehicles to individuals and local governments.
The Enterprise program, adopted by Emerald isle last year, aims to save towns money and keep their vehicle fleets from aging and becoming less safe for employees to operate.
Cape Carteret Town Manager Zach Steffey contacted Enterprise with an eye toward adopting a fleet program in the 2020-21 budget, which goes into effect Wednesday, July 1, if commissioners agree.
During the session Thursday, Mr. Collier said the program could save Cape Carteret as much as $48,000 in police, administration and public works department vehicle replacement costs over the next eight years. The town has 14 vehicles, of which seven are police cars.
“That’s not a huge amount,” Mr. Collier said of the savings, but the town would also benefit from increased vehicle fuel mileage rates and employees would be in modern, up-to-date models.
The idea, he said, is instead of the town socking away money to buy new vehicles, it would lease them for four years.
The town buys its vehicles at low cost already under state contract for local governments, Mr. Collier said, but when Enterprise takes back the leased cars, it sells them at much higher prices and the town would get some of the profits.
The program, Mr. Block said, is not what individuals usually think of when they think of leases from a dealership. There are options at the end of four years to renew the lease or roll the money the town gets from the sale of the vehicles into another lease. In addition, the town could, after four years, purchase a leased vehicle outright.
One downfall for the town is while the company’s lease program includes maintenance for most vehicles and has ties to multiple repair businesses in this area, the program doesn’t include maintenance for police vehicles.
Commissioner Steve Martin called that “a deal-breaker” and said he wouldn’t vote in favor of the town adopting the program.
The town has dealt for years with one local repair shop, and Sandy Favreau, the town’s finance director, said during the meeting the business gives the town top priority so its vehicles get repaired quickly and at a reasonable price.
Mr. Block said he expected that would continue under a lease program. But Mr. Martin said he had career experience in the leasing business and “you can’t tell me you can lease a vehicle cheaper” than the town can buy it under state contract.
Commissioner Mike King seemed to agree, saying it’s never better, financially, to lease something than to buy it. But he added that, “This is our first opportunity to see this and I suggest we all get (detailed) packets and when we get together again, we can discuss it.”
The town, he said, is under no immediate pressure to opt into the program and a video meeting was not the optimal way to evaluate its costs and benefits.
The board agreed to discuss the concept again at a later date.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
