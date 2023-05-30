CAPE LOOKOUT — A boating accident Sunday in the ocean off Shackleford Banks led to the death onshore of a well-known North Carolina political strategist.
Conen Morgan, 42, of Raleigh, and two others were thrown into the ocean after their boat hit a wave.
According to a Monday news release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore, the accident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m.
“An accident involving three individuals in a rented boat occurred in the ocean south of Shackleford Banks,” the release states. “Conditions at the time of the accident were 7-to-9-foot swells, temperatures in the mid-70s, sporadic rain and winds out of the south-southwest at 8-16 mph.
“While underway, the boat took a wave that did not completely capsize the vessel but ejected all three passengers. The accident occurred outside of park boundaries and the U.S. Coast Guard and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are leading the accident investigation.”
According to the release, after the accident occurred, the three ejected passengers made it to Shackleford Banks. Upon reaching the beach, Morgan collapsed around the wave line.
The two remaining passengers were unable to move Morgan, who was unresponsive, so they started CPR and dialed 911 at 4:47 p.m., officials said.
Park Rangers were dispatched but were approximately two miles away. They responded via boat and ATV and were on-site within 15 minutes.
“Upon arrival, NPS (National Park Service) rangers moved the victim further inland and began AED-assisted CPR,” the release adds. “They continued CPR until paramedics with the Harkers Island Fire Department and Beaufort Fire Department arrived on scene and took over. CPR was conducted for about an hour before medical direction called off efforts. NPS rangers are handling the fatality investigation in conjunction with the other involved agencies."
Morgan was president of the Longleaf Agency, a political strategy and consulting business, a N.C. State University graduate and the former president of the Young Democrats of North Carolina.
According to the Longleaf Agency's website, officials cited as clients of the firm include U.S. Reps. Alma Adams and Valerie Foushee and Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal.
On the national stage, Morgan is credited with helping connect the faith community to Joe Biden's presidential campaign, as well as working on both of former President Barack Obama's presidential bids.
Accolades and eulogies flooded social media after Morgan's identification was revealed after his death.
“Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said via Twitter. “His loss is a tragedy and we send our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”
“I am heartbroken to learn about the passing of @ConenMorgan, well before his time,” N.C. Rep. Robert Reives also wrote on Twitter. “He was a fixture in North Carolina politics and my prayers are with his family right now. He will truly be missed.”
State Rep. Zack Hawkins called the death a "complete loss" for North Carolina residents.
“He was my friend for almost two decades and an incredible political leader,” Hawkins said. “He was an incredible political mind. He could see things other people couldn’t. He was the glue and wanted to do so much for the state of North Carolina. He was finally hitting his stride, but I am devastated that my friend is no longer with us.”
