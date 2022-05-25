BEAUFORT — A N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission meeting will be held today and Thursday, May 25-26 in the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road.
In-person public comment sessions will be at 6 p.m. today, May 25, and Thursday morning, May 26. The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube, accessible through the MFC Meetings page.
The Coastal Conservation Association – North Carolina (CCA–NC) and 86 citizen plaintiffs from across the state are currently engaged in a lawsuit against the state for the “ongoing mismanagement of its public trust inshore and estuarine fisheries which has resulted in the long-running overharvesting of the resource and chronic declines in important fish stocks” it was noted in a release.
At the meeting, there will be two Fisheries Management Plans (FMP) in the spotlight which reflect “the urgent need for the state to reform its policies in order to rebuild and restore North Carolina’s once-abundant inshore fisheries.”
Amendment 2 concerns the Estuarine Striped Bass. The Striped Bass FMP includes gill net restrictions currently in place on the Neuse and Pamlico rivers covering areas above the ferry lines where juvenile fish populations have been impacted. CCA–NC supports these restrictions, citing evidence that they are working to help rebuild and restore the striped bass stocks on these two river systems without negative impacts on harvest of other important commercial species.
Opponents of the restrictions are advocating that all gill net bans be lifted in the Pamlico and Neuse, claiming there is no scientific evidence that they are necessary. This is incorrect according to a 2018 N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission study that showed gill net interactions were a significant factor on the cryptic mortality of striped bass in these areas. Gill net restrictions were put in place in 2019 along with a harvest moratorium to help striped bass recover.
Today, anglers who regularly fish these areas now confirm anecdotally that the number and size of striped bass are increasing, according to the news release. In addition, fishing for other species such as red drum and speckled trout has reached levels not seen in decades. The exception is southern flounder, a chronically overexploited fishery, where restrictions on commercial and recreational seasons and take limits have decreased total landings.
According to the state’s latest stock assessments, southern flounder, striped mullet and American shad are classified as overfished. “Opening more waters to gill nets will only put more pressure on these and other fish stocks in the Neuse and Pamlico and increase interactions with endangered species such as Atlantic sturgeon,” it was noted in the release. “It makes no sense, and yet that’s exactly what certain private interests are calling for.”
