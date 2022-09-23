Beach Driving is closed until further notice.
We are experiencing storm surges and beach erosion due to Hurricane Fiona. All beach poles have been removed due to rising tides into the dunes.
During this time, it is a Red Flag Warning. Due to rising tides in the Indian Beach and Salter Path area we strongly advise to avoid entering the water during this time and to be cautious of your surroundings.
Indian Beach staff will continue to monitor conditions and will notify everyone when Beach Driving is reopened along with flag changes. As always incase of an emergency call 911.
