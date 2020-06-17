NEWPORT — Residents and taxpayers have an opportunity to provide input on the proposed town budget, which includes an increased property tax rate, before the council takes action on it.
The Newport Town Council met Tuesday for a special budget meeting at town hall and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council opened the public hearing and then unanimously recessed it until the next budget meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Residents and taxpayers can submit written comments to the council by emailing them to Town Clerk Kelley Caldwell at kcaldwell@townofnewport.com.
The News-Times has requested a copy of the latest draft of the budget; however, town officials said the draft was still being adjusted and a copy wasn’t available as of Wednesday afternoon. It does not appear to be available online for residents to view, despite the public comment period.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said during Tuesday’s budget meeting that he and Finance Officer Teresa Fulk have been incorporating changes requested by the council into the draft budget.
The existing draft includes a $6,485,430 general fund and an ad valorem property tax rate of 39.5 cents per $100 of property value, an increase of 3.8 cents over the existing 35.7-cent tax rate.
The revenue neutral rate – the rate that would be required to generate the same amount of revenue as the current fiscal year – is 34 cents.
The council has met for multiple budget meetings since staff began work on next fiscal year’s budget. Town officials seem to be focused on maintaining or improving public services, particularly emergency services, while reducing spending.
One area officials propose cutting is the council’s stipend of $200 per month, per councilman.
The council is divided on the proposed cut, however. Councilman David Heath said the last time the stipend was cut from the budget was when the council faced an issue with the general fund balance.
“We’re not facing the same situation here,” Mr. Heath said. “I don’t think we need to remove the stipend.
Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Shin, meanwhile, said he is in favor of removing the stipend.
“I realize we’re in much better shape,” he said, “but we lost some (financial) ground, be it due to aging infrastructure, the hurricane (Hurricane Florence in 2018) or COVID-19.”
Mr. Heath said if the council wants to restrict the budget, it should do it on all fronts. He said he thinks they should put off hiring a full time building inspector until January 2021. Retired building inspector Larry Smith currently provides that service for the town on a part-time basis.
Other councilmen weren’t in favor of delaying hiring an inspector.
Councilman Mark Eadie said he thinks while the council stipend isn’t “a workforce multiplier,” delaying to hire staff will affect the town’s level of service.
“I’m very reluctant to de-staff us,” Mr. Eadie said. “We need to apply our laws consistently.”
Councilman Bob Benedict seemed to agree.
“All we’re trying to do is keep everything within the realm of the budget,” he said. “We should be hiring an inspector and anyone we need for (ordinance) enforcement and to provide service.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
