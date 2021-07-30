Multi-county car chase Thursday ends with arrest of 2 South Carolina men

NEWPORT — Two men are in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort following a chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday release deputies arrested Joshua Raymond Cates, 24, of Aiken, S.C., and Devin Brian Cooper, 25, of North Augusta, S.C., Thursday following a two-county car chase in a stolen vehicle.
According to the CCSO, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Newport police attempted to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle from Aiken, but the driver fled through the streets of town before traveling west on Highway 70 into Havelock.
The driver and vehicle briefly eluded police before being called in by an on onlooker. It was traveling east on Highway 101 through Craven County, back toward Carteret County. Deputies picked the vehicle back up and chased it through Mill Creek before the driver eventually turned into a driveway and struck a parked vehicle at a residence in the 300 block of Old Winberry Road.
Mr. Cates and Mr. Cooper reportedly fled the vehicle and were apprehended by deputies following a foot pursuit. A third rear passenger of the vehicle did not run from the scene and was released without charges.
Mr. Cates, who was in Carteret County visiting family, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, speeding, careless and reckless driving, causing property damage, failing to maintain lane control, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle. He’s currently being held in jail under a $75,000 bond.
Mr. Cooper was charged with resisting arrest and held on a $500 bond.
