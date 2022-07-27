CARTERET COUNTY – The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November, and with Hurricane Florence still in recent memory, the Hurricane Preparedness Forum on July 25 covered what to do before, during and after a hurricane.
The forum, introduced by Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea, was led by Erik Heden, the National Weather Service’s local warning coordination meteorologist, and Jen Sawyer, Carteret County’s Emergency Management coordinator and planner.
Heden explained that before a hurricane, there are three steps that are important to take to prepare.
First, it's necessary to determine your level of risk. This includes flooding risk, as well as vulnerable populations such as children, elderly, pets and those with medical conditions, such as those who require electricity for medical devices. Your level of risk may affect your decision on whether to evacuate.
Second, it's important to assemble an emergency kit and disaster supplies, including a three-to-seven-day supply of food and water, and “everything you would need to survive without electricity,” said Heden. It’s also important not to forget to include supplies for pets.
Third, Heden recommends having multiple options for an evacuation plan, whether it be with family, a hotel, or other accommodations.
When deciding whether to evacuate, Heden emphasized the importance of taking storms seriously, regardless of the category. The current hurricane scale, the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale, is based on wind speed, but water is the biggest danger of hurricanes, accounting for approximately 90% of direct deaths from hurricanes between 1963 and 2012. Heden referred to Florence, which was a category one when it hit the Carolinas but caused extensive damage and over 50 deaths.
During the storm, both Heden and Sawyer recommended caution while using generators. They advise users to read the instruction manual and to avoid using the generator in enclosed spaces, as it can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.
After a hurricane, Heden warns against driving through flooded roads, noting that the water could be deeper than it appears, or the road could be damaged or completely missing.
Heden also warned about the danger of rip currents, which are made worse by hurricanes and can result in deaths, even before or after the storm.
Sawyer then spoke about resources available in Carteret County for hurricanes. One of these resources is Code Red, an emergency notification service.
Another resource is the medically fragile registry, a voluntary program that provides evacuation assistance and shelter to Carteret County residents who require transportation to and from a designated emergency shelter or who require assistance with mobility, oxygen, routine medication administration, routine health monitoring and more.
For more information, the forum was filmed and is available on the National Weather Service Morehead City’s youtube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.