RALEIGH — State legislators recognized Croatan High School Art 3 Honors student Simone Pelley and Art 4 Honors student Gracie Anklam on June 14 at the NC General Assembly art exhibit reception in Raleigh.
The exhibit is composed of artwork representing all eight of the North Carolina Art Education Association's regions in the state. They are on exhibit at the General Assembly Building.
Pelley and Anklam works were selected for this exhibit after winning the NCAEA Region 2 Art Competition held on Oct. 29, 2022, at the NCAEA State conference in Wilmington. NCAEA Region 2 consists of Wayne, Greene, Craven, Lenoir, Jones, Duplin, Pamlico, Onslow, Carteret, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
The General Assembly art exhibit will remain on display through April 2024 at the General Assembly Building. Croatan art students have won the Region 2 competition three times in the past five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.