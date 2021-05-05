Carteret County adds 23 new COVID-19 cases to total Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials in Carteret County have confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with active cases ticking up by seven to 46 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The new cases bring the county’s overall total to 4,961 cases confirmed since March 2020. Of those, 4,862 people have reportedly recovered and satisfied the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s isolation requirements. To date, 53 residents have died from COVID-19 complications, with the latest death reported Tuesday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City went up by one to three hospitalizations Wednesday.
Individuals who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can call the County Health Department at 252-728-8550, option 2, during normal business hours to schedule an appointment or visit myspot.nc.gov to find a participating local provider.
