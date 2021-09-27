Pine Knoll Shores to host flu vaccination clinic Oct. 13 at public safety building

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores residents and others have an opportunity to get their flu shot in mid-October, courtesy of town officials and Broad Street Pharmacy of Morehead City.
The town announced Sept. 15 it will host a flu clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the public safety building at 314 Salter Path Road. Broad Street Pharmacy staff will be on hand to offer flu vaccinations in the second-floor conference room.
Anyone interested in receiving a flu shot are asked to bring a copy of their health insurance card and a completed registration form. The form is available online at files.constantcontact.com/a0cc0867701/3bbdeafb-6ee7-4c18-b211-c3cfd12d0eb7.pdf.
The town said in the announcement clinic patients should enter the building through the side door to the right of the building’s front glass doors. Patients are also asked to follow physical distancing guidelines and to wear a face mask.
Town clerk Charlie Rocci said told the News-Times there are no limits to the number of people who may participate in the clinic.
“There are no restrictions to who may receive a vaccine,” Mr. Rocci said. “We’ll practice the current COVID social distancing and masking guidelines.”
Flu season, while unpredictable, tends to start around October, according to the Carteret County Health Department.
County nursing director Kim Davis said flu activity often peaks between December and February.
“We don’t have an estimate on how many flu clinics are scheduled in the county at this time,” Ms. Davis said. “Seasonal flu activity in the U.S. during 2020-21 was uncommonly low due to COVID-19.
“There were a number of reasons for this, including the fact many people were social distancing, wearing masks and staying home more often,” she continued. “All of these prevention tools, which help to stop COVID-19 form spreading, likely also helped the flu viruses from spreading.”
Last season, the health department administered about 500 flu vaccines, though the yearly average is around 1,000. Ms. Davis said an annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.
“Vaccination may be even more important than ever during 2021-22 to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu,” she said. “A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for car of COVID-19 patients.”
Ms. Davis said the health department will begin offering flu vaccines directly soon. Dates, times and locations will be announced once plans are finalized.
“Flu shots are also available at pharmacies, clinics and drive-up locations,” Ms. Davis said. “Most are free or low-cost with or without insurance.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, Ms. Davis said there’s still uncertainty what this year’s flu season will bring.
“To reinforce efforts, one-stop clinics offering shots for both illnesses are in the works for Carteret County,” she said. “We hope dual vaccine clinics will help prevent a further strain on the county’s health system.”
Ms. Davis went on to say the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has advised flu and COVID-19 vaccinations may be administered simultaneously.
“It’s recommended you get them in different arms,” she said. “Getting vaccinated against both flu and COVID-19 is important to help protect yourself and your loved ones. It’s important to talk to your trusted healthcare provider about which flu vaccine is right for you and your family.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.