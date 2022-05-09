BOGUE — The Bogue town council will hold a public hearing on the town’s proposed 2022-23 budget at the beginning of its regular meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 in the town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road.
The town will also hold a closed session to consider a personnel matter prior to the public hearing. The regular May meeting will follow the public hearing, and the council could vote on the budget at that time.
Members are considering a $267,970 budge with no tax increase. The proposed budget is nearly 22% more than the $220,300 budget adopted for 2021-22. The reason for the increase is a $131,310 carryover of American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act fund balance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current property tax rate is 5 cents per $100 of assessed value. For the 2021-22 fiscal year, the amount generated $39,525 in property taxes. For 2022-23, the amount is estimated to generate $38,000.
The proposed budget includes $38,000 for salaries, $122,820 for the American Rescue Plan Act, $30,000 for hurricane damage, $17,000 for professional fees and many other line items.
Anticipated revenues include $131,310 from the American Rescue Plan Act, $50,000 from utilities franchises, $38,000 in property taxes, $21,000 in Powell Bill funds, $17,500 in local sales tax and other miscellaneous categories.
The town must adopt its 2022-23 fiscal budget by July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.
In other business, the town will:
Consider adoption of policies related to ARP funds. Those policies are nondiscrimination, conflict of interest and record retention.
Consider adoption of a grant project ordinance for ARP funds.
Hear department reports.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
