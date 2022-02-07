EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners will meet for their regular monthly session Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the town hall and online via Zoom and the town’s Facebook page.
Items on the agenda include a public hearing to allow residents to give early input on what they’d like to see in 2022-23 budget, which takes effect on July 1, 2022; an update from Town manager Matt Zapp on plans to relocate the channel at the town’s N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission boat ramp; and, on the consent agenda, approval of an agreement with engineering firm Moffat & Nichol to design long-planned stormwater management improvements for Reed Drive, Cedar Street and Lee Avenue.
The consent agenda is a list of items that can be approved with one vote.
The agreement with Moffatt & Nichol will authorize the firm to perform field surveys, develop construction bid packages and facilitate construction management for the three projects. The board in December 2020 approved a contract with Moffatt & Nichol to develop a comprehensive stormwater improvement master plan, including the three streets.
The town has received money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the projects.
Meanwhile, the boat ramp project involves moving the channel a bit farther offshore to address the concerns of residents – mostly along Sound Drive – about boat wakes causing erosion and damaging marsh vegetation.
The board is also to consider approving a set of temporary Unified Development Ordinance amendments to improve protection of dunes and vegetation in town. The board held the public hearing on the changes in January.
If adopted, the rules would require a permit to remove most significant vegetation. The rules would be in place until the entire UDO is overhauled to better reflect residents’ concerns about those and other issues.
To join Tuesday’s meeting by Zoom, go to: zoom.us/j/92835022168?pwd=TERoalorS3BiZWpTZjQvc0lkMFZRZz09
The meeting ID is 928 3502 2168 and the passcode is 136940.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.