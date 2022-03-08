Cape Carteret board recommends land-use plan adoption, debate ahead

CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Planning Board voted 5-0 March 1 to recommend town commissioners approve the update of the town’s 2007 land-use plan, but it won’t pass the town’s governing commissioners without debate.
Planning board member and major landholder and developer Paxon Holz said last week she objects to the plan for several reasons, including opposition from property owners such as herself, and town Commissioner Steve Martin said he’ll vote against the plan when commissioners consider it during their monthly meeting Monday, March 14 in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. There will be a public hearing that night. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The main issue at the planning board meeting was that consultant Anne Darby, of Summit Design and Engineering in Hillsborough, presented two options for the appointed members to consider.
One included a proposal for the town to move toward a new, walkable main street and mixed-use district on the north side of Highway 24, and the other did not.
In an email to Ms. Darby in January, Ms. Holz said, “the plan presented completely eliminates a viable existing business, namely, the Golfin' Dolphin Driving Range, and eliminates the only sewer treatment system which serves almost our entire existing business district, without providing any alternative for such.
“The proposal is a ‘pie in the sky’ without any funding proposals, other than a magic wand. As a property owner, I DO NOT support the Land Use Proposal. I suggest more thought needs to be given to this,” Ms. Holz continued in the email.
In an email response to Ms. Holz, Ms. Darby said, “…it’s meant to be a pie in the sky proposal and does not cover any of those very important details that definitely would need to be worked out before any of this can happen.”
The planning board voted 5-0 March 1 to support the version of the plan with the main street concept. Ms. Holz was absent from the meeting but texted planning board chairperson Susan Hall to vote against the recommendation for the plan with the main street concept included. Her attempted vote was not included in the official tally because she was not present, according to town officials.
The plan would involve construction of a new street north of Highway 24.
“The area will feature public open space and a mix of uses including housing, retail, offices, and Town services. With a cohesive aesthetic and high quality design, the Main Street area will be a center that all Cape Carteret residents can be proud of,” the document states, in part.
“Currently, there is no road that makes a connection between NC (Highway) 58, NC 24, and Taylor Notion Road,” the document adds. “Golfin Dolphin (Drive) and Enterprise (Avenue) both enter this commercial area from NC 24 but offer no connection to other areas of town.
“Of the approximately 300 acres in this triangle-shaped area, over 100 acres are undeveloped and could contribute to the creation of a town center. The connection between Enterprise Drive and Golfin’ Dolphin Drive should be part of the first phase of this project.”
In an interview Wednesday, Mr. Martin called the new main street concept – in a town divided by the five-lane, congested Highway 24 – a “pipe dream.”
He said he believes some town officials and appointees are forgetting the town’s long blue-collar vacationer and second homeowner roots and some of the changes occurring will hurt the town’s culture.
The main street concept in most towns, he said, is generally used to revitalize failing downtown areas in larger towns and cities, and Cape Carteret doesn’t really fit that.
But planning board member Mike King disagreed with that reasoning. In an interview last week, he said he believes the town needs a solid plan for the remaining vacant land in the triangle formed by Highway 24, Taylor Notion Road and Highway 58, where the town “center” is envisioned.
The proposed land-use plan, he said, “gives us an idea what we need to do,” even though the town does not own any of the property. Connectivity of the roads in the area is essential, he said.
“This doesn’t mean the town hall (on Dolphin Street on the south side of Highway 24) has to move,” he said. “It’s fine.”
He said he just wants the town to be better connected, both by the multi-use Cape Carteret Trail – still under construction – and existing and possibly new streets.
A copy of the latest version of the proposed plan is available for public inspection in the Cape Carteret Town Hall at, 102 Dolphin St.
A digital version is available at capecarteretplan.com.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
