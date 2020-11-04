Sales tax referendum fails for 3rd time

BEAUFORT — For the third time in recent years, Carteret County voters turned down a referendum to raise the local sales tax by one-quarter of a cent.
The referendum question, included on the ballot in Tuesday’s General Election, asked voters whether they’d like to raise the local sales and use tax by 0.25%, from 6.75% to 7%. Similar measures also failed in the November 2014 and November 2016 general elections.
According to state election results reported Tuesday evening, 59.68% of voters, or 23,872 ballots, were “against” the sales tax referendum, and 40.32%, 16,130 votes, were “for” it.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners put its full support behind the sales tax increase, agreeing unanimously earlier this year to place the referendum question on the ballot. The board stated it intended to use extra revenue generated by the tax for waterways management and paying off school debt.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.