The Carteret County Health Department now offers the second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are 50 and older. Ages 12 and up who are moderate to severely immunocompromised can also receive the vaccine.
The second booster dose can be administered four months after the initial dose, based on personal risk assessment.
The health department will continue to offer COVID vaccine appointments. To schedule an appointment, citizens can call 252-728-8550, Option 2.
COVID vaccines are free regardless of health insurance or immigration status. Individuals are encouraged to bring their vaccination card.
