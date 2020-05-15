NEWPORT — Longtime Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative Director Arland Bell, 75, of Havelock, died Wednesday.
“He loved the cooperative and was proud to serve his community and all our co-op members,” CEO and General Manager Jake Joplin said in a release from CCEC. “He has been a devoted friend and a dedicated leader not only on the CCEC board, but in his community as well.”
Mr. Bell leaves behind a wife, two children and an extended family. His service is set for 11 a.m. Monday at Cherry Point Baptist Church.
CCEC says Mr. Bell was a champion for improved reliability and efficient planning of the electrical to ensure the cooperative was poised to meet the growing needs of its members. During his board tenure, CCEC’s membership grew by more than 30% and experienced some of its highest growth rates ever during the early 2000s.
“He was integral in shaping the cooperative into the organization it is today and making sure that we always stay grounded in the local communities we love,” Mr. Joplin said.
Mr. Bell was elected to the board in December 1996 and earned the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Directors Certificate, Credentialed Cooperative Director Certificate, Board Leadership Certificate and Director’s Gold Certification.
He served as president of the board of directors from 2009 to 2012. Prior to that, he served assistant secretary and secretary. He served on many board committees throughout his tensure, as well.
“Arland leaves a legacy of incredible wisdom, knowledge and experience,” board President Deloria Irby. “He was a committed and reliable member of the board, and will be missed immensely.”
