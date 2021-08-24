Cameras give bird’s-eye view of traffic in western Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — Friday, Emerald Isle unveiled three live cameras near the B. Cameron Langston high-rise bridge, giving motorists a bird’s-eye view of Highway 58 traffic conditions on the west end of town.
The traffic cameras are available for the public to view on the free Emerald Isle, NC app and on the town’s website, under the “Beach & Sound” tab.
One camera shows an east view of Emerald Drive by the Speedway gas station, the second shows the northwest view toward the bridge and the third is a southeast look down Coast Guard Road, the major artery to numerous subdivisions and The Point at Bogue Inlet.
“Together, the live camera images will assist the traveling motorists that frequent Emerald Isle and points east along Bogue Banks,” town manager Matt Zapp said in an email Monday.
According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the average daily traffic count at the intersection of Highway 58 and Emerald Drive in 2019 was 17,000 vehicles, but of course it’s much higher than in summer and much lower in winter. That 17,000 daily average was up from 14,000 in 2002.
Town spokesperson Anna Smith said Friday the town doesn’t have traffic counts at the intersection from this summer, and NCDOT did not immediately return phone calls asking for that information.
Mr. Zapp, in an email Friday, said a private company, Pro AV/Crystal Coast Wireless and Video Solutions, provided the cameras and installation at no cost, and the NCDOT “allowed the Town of Emerald Isle to mount the cameras to the existing infrastructure poles at no cost.”
Holiday Trav-L Park, owned by former Emerald Isle Mayor Ronnie Watson, “provided the town the internet connection to operate the cameras at no cost,” the manager added.
Mr. Zapp said the town is unsure of the strength of winds the cameras’ infrastructure can sustain.
He said the camera project was a great community effort, and thanked state officials for assistance, as well as PRO AV/Crystal Coast Wireless and the Holiday Trav-L Park.
In 2018, town commissioners adopted a resolution asking the NCDOT to install one or more traffic cameras along the Highway 58 corridor.
The cameras are the second attempt this year to help motorists avoid congestion in and near the high-traffic resort town. This spring, the NCDOT installed a dynamic zipper merge along the section of Highway 58 that leads to the bridge.
The state agency has approved a separate project that involves adding new turning lanes to the Highway 24/58 intersection, but it’s currently paused due to a departmentwide funding issue.
Staff writer Elise Clouser contributed to this article.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
