Western Carteret Fire and EMS board ups budget for new ambulance to reflect price hike

CEDAR POINT — The governing board of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department voted unanimously Dec. 15 to adopt a budget amendment to pay for a new ambulance that hasn’t arrived yet.
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors approved the amendment, which reflects the increased cost of the Braun ambulance from $260,000 to $287,429, during a special meeting at the fire department off Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point.
Karen Sowers, clerk, administrative assistant and finance officer for the department headed by Chief Kevin Hunter, said the company indicated the increase was necessary because of ongoing difficulties in the supply chain, including computer chips which are the guts of modern vehicles.
The board voted unanimously to order the ambulance during a special meeting in September.
At that time, Chief Hunter called the purchase an emergency, as the department’s newest ambulance had been in a wreck and was out of service. He said then he expected the wrecked ambulance to be back in service by Christmas, with its undamaged patient “box” placed on a new chassis with a new cab.
But it’s still out of service, Ms. Sowers said Tuesday.
The department still has two ambulances in operation, but call volumes have increased dramatically over the past year as residential development has skyrocketed and population has increased in the service district, which includes Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier, plus the unincorporated areas around those towns.
For example, Chief Hunter reported during a recent Peletier Board of Commissioners meeting that the department is on course to have answered 2,060 fire, EMS and combined calls by the end of the calendar year, easily surpassing the previous one-year total of 1,790 calls.
Ms. Sowers said the department is managing to answer all calls but needs the new ambulance “desperately.”
Despite the need, she echoed Chief Hunter’s statement in the September board meeting that the department has “no idea” when the new ambulance will finally be delivered.
Chief Hunter said in September the department has plenty of money in reserves to pay for the new ambulance and he didn’t “see any need for an EMS tax increase or see any future budget concerns.”
The purchase price for the new ambulance includes $10,000 in equipment.
The WCILCA board is made up of two representatives from each of the four towns making up its service district, plus a representative of the county.
