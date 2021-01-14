County unveils website redesign, launches mobile app

CARTERET COUNTY — The county government’s website, carteretcountync.gov, has a totally redesigned look that was unveiled this week, along with a new mobile app that makes resources and information about Carteret County government available to residents on the go.
The new website design was rolled out Tuesday, the same day the mobile app became available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Carteret County IT Director Ray Hall was involved in the redesign for the county and said there may be a few minor kinks to work out with the transition over to the new site, but the new look should now be live for anyone who visits.
The previous version of the website was rolled out in 2014, so it had been around seven years since it was last updated.
“It was just time for a refresh, to get up to date,” Mr. Hall said Tuesday.
The content is the same, but Mr. Hall said the new website design should be easier to navigate than before, especially for mobile users. The search feature is more prominent, and there are quick links to some of the more highly trafficked areas of the site. In addition, the website is now fully compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for accessible websites.
Residents can also download the county’s new mobile app, which contains much of the same information as found on the website in a more mobile-friendly format. The app features a calendar with important upcoming dates, current and archived videos of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners’ meetings, county news and releases and links to the sheriff’s office and others.
The website and app also have an alert feature called Notify Me, which residents can sign up with to receive periodic alerts about breaking countywide news and other information.
