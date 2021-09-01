Harlowe UMC
Harlowe United Methodist Church will provide free grab-and-go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until meals are gone, Saturday. The meal will include chili mac with cheese, roll, a slice of cake and bottled water.
Parkview Baptist
Tim Barton, president of Wallbuilders, a nonprofit that teaches on America’s Christian heritage and history, will speak at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City. Mr. Barton has appeared on Trinity Broadcasting Network and does presentations for pastors, seminars, churches, schools and youth conferences.
The church will host a senior luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in the fellowship hall. Call the church for more information at 252-726-2259.
“I Am They” and John Tibbs will be in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Doors will open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $15, with VIP tickets with backstage access available for $35. Tickets can be purchased at itickets.com/events/443733.
St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal
St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church of Swansboro will host its annual lobster sale Saturday, Sept. 18. Orders will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Live lobsters are $20 each and cooked lobsters are $22 each. Lobsters can be shipped directly, but some restrictions apply.
For complete details or to order, call 910-326-4757 or visit saintpetersbythesea.org.
St. James UMC
St. James United Methodist Church of Newport is seeking vendors for a Christmas craft fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Booth rentals are $40 each. There will be an additional $5 charge if electricity is needed. For an application or more information, call 252-223-5387 or email suze0304@ec.rr.com.
