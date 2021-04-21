Pine Knoll Shores officials discuss pedestrian improvements

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town staff and advisors to the Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners are proposing improvements to pedestrian infrastructure.
The board of commissioners met for its regular meeting April 14 at the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle. During the meeting, town manager Brian Kramer informed the board that during the pedestrian planning group meeting April 9, the committee looked at several potential sidewalk projects.
He recommended town officials look into pursuing federal funding through the East Coast Greenway, a walking and biking route that goes all the way along the East Coast from Maine to Florida.
“Except for the Mimosa (Boulevard) to Arbor Vitae (Drive) segment, we’ve built most of this (sidewalk) with other people’s money,” Mr. Kramer said.
One local homeowners’ association is reportedly selective about where it wants the town to install sidewalks, however. Mr. Kramer said he’s been told Pine Knoll Association is opposed to installing a sidewalk along Oakleaf Drive.
Other potential pedestrian and multi-use infrastructure projects Mr. Kramer put forth include approaching a property owner on Dogwood Circle to obtain an easement for a golf cart crossing across Highway 58 to Arbor Vitae Drive and pursuing a nature trail in the Roosevelt Natural Area.
“We have plans on the shelf for a five-step sidewalk (project) from the fire house to The Clamdigger,” Mr. Kramer told the News-Times Monday, referring to the public safety building on Highway 58. “The (pedestrian planning) group suggested approaching the state (park service) about a natural trail instead, similar to the one at Fort Macon State Park.”
Commissioner Clark Edwards seemed interested in some of the efforts. He was particularly supportive of the board looking into joining the East Coast Greenway project with a nature trail, since part of the greenway goes along Bogue Banks.
In other news at the April 14 meeting, town finance officer and assistant manager Julie Anderson announced town officials will discuss the water fund and beach fund in the fiscal 2021-22 budget at the next budget meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ms. Anderson said staff has been doing a comparison of the town’s cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for staff, as well as merit pay increases. Mr. Kramer said the drive behind this comparison is to ensure Pine Knoll Shores remains competitive.
“The COLA isn’t a raise,” he said. “If you don’t get COLA, you’re losing money.”
While Commissioner Larry Corsello seemed to question the need to make any changes to the town’s COLA or merit pay, Mr. Edwards said he thinks the competitive level of pay is “never stagnant.”
“We have a standard we’re trying to maintain that we should be proud of,” he said.
The following also occurred:
- The board unanimously scheduled a public hearing for the Wednesday, May 12 meeting for proposed amendments to Chapter 74 of the town code of ordinances.
- The board unanimously approved an amendment to the fiscal 2020-21 budget, including a $422,000 increase in general fund revenue for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding, a $43,000 increase in general fund revenue for building permits and related fees, a $133,000 increase in general fund expenditures for the ongoing stormwater improvement project and a $10,000 increase in general fund expenditures for purchasing a new yard waste collection trailer for public works.
- The board unanimously approved a contract extension with GFL to extend the solid waste pickup contract until December.
- The board unanimously went into closed session for attorney-client communication with town attorney Neil Whitford and to discuss property acquisition. No action was taken after the board came back into open session.
- The board unanimously approved the consent agenda, including appointing resident Robert Cox to the strategic planning committee, as well as minutes from the March 10 regular board meeting and the March 10 closed session.
