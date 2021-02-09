Trees planted by Coast Guard, Scouts on Cape Lookout in 1969 continue to thrive

HARKERS ISLAND — It’s been almost 42 years since former U.S. Coast Guard Quartermaster Tom Ivey was at Cape Lookout National Seashore, but the trees he helped plant there are still growing strong.
In early January, Mr. Ivey, now a farmer in Emporia, Va., became curious about the results of a project he and two of his old crewmates had been assigned back in the late 1960s while serving aboard the USGC vessel Chilua.
He, Radarman Max Kerns and Serviceman Chris Kozac had been a part of a project to plant trees near the Cape Lookout lighthouse. Mr. Ivey contacted the News-Times seeking more information about the fate of his efforts. According to National Park Service officials and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Mr. Ivey’s trees continue to thrive several decades after being planted.
“We set trees for two weeks,” Mr. Ivey said in an interview with the News-Times. “We planted test plots of cedars and pines…the (federal) government was trying to stop the island from eroding. They were thinking if they planted trees back out there, it would stabilize the island.”
It appears the trees Mr. Ivey and his crewmates planted did the job. NPS Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West said all the pine trees seen around the lighthouse and Cape Village are the trees planted by the Coast Guard.
“While the park was established in 1966, we really didn’t have a presence in 1969, when the planting occurred,” Mr. West said. “Our historic photos show a mostly barren sand landscape.”
While the NPS wouldn’t support planting trees on the islands at Cape Lookout today, the existing trees provide wind protection during storms, according to Mr. West.
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Executive Director and local historian Karen Amspacher said that according to locals who lived in the area at the time of the project, it began as a Boy Scout project before the Coastal Guard became involved. Mr. Ivey said Boy Scouts assisted them in their plantings.
“Seedlings came from (the) U.S. Forestry Service in bundles, hundreds of them,” Ms. Amspacher said. “(The) boys planted some, but USCG folks were fully supportive, fed the scouts and planted all the scouts didn’t get to…so it was a USCG effort that really made the masses of trees get planted.”
Ms. Amspacher said all the locals in the Harkers Island area agree the trees have “helped hold the sand and maintain the Banks there around that inlet,” referring to Borden Inlet near the cape.
“(The) NPS has talked over the years about removing them because they’re not indigenous,” she said, “but the public outcry would be immense and I think they know it.”
As of early January, the most the NPS has done to curtail the growth of the trees has been a bit of trimming.
“We have had to trim some trees that have encroached on the lighthouse area,” Mr. West said.
