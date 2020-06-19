Newport planners recommend Highway 70 rezoning

NEWPORT — The Newport Town Council will receive a recommendation Thursday, July 9 at its next regular meeting to rezone a 2.05-acre lot on Highway 70.
The town planning board met Monday for its regular meeting at town hall and unanimously recommended approval for a rezoning request from James and Pamela Willis to rezone the lot at 8239 Highway 70 from R-20A (single family residential with a 20,000 square foot minimum lot size) district to R-20 (residential agricultural) district.
Town Planner J.P. Duncan said the lot is surrounded by residential property and the owners are requesting the rezoning because they wish to put a mobile home on the property, which R-20A doesn’t allow.
Ms. Willis was present for Monday’s board meeting and said she and her husband plan to tear down an existing, damaged house on the property and replace it with a modular house.
“The house we’re talking about was damaged in Florence,” she said. “It would be too much to fix it.”
Mr. Duncan pointed out the board recommended denying a similar rezoning request previously; however, that was prior to the council adopting an ordinance amendment which removed intensive livestock operations from the allowed uses in R-20, which had been the planning board’s concern and reason denying the previous request.
