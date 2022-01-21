County awaits permits for work to begin on Taylors Creek, Radio Island project

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport said Thursday the county is still waiting for permits necessary to begin the project to dredge east Taylors Creek and use the sand to nourish the public beach and other areas on Radio Island.
The main permit needed, he said, is from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and he has no idea when it will come.
“We’re doing everything we can to speed it up,” said Mr. Davenport, who took over the job Tuesday. “We just have to wait and see what the permit looks like when we get it.”
The original goal was to start the work in January.
Dredging must be finished by a Friday, April 1 environmental deadline, which is primarily intended to protect sea turtles that begin arriving in area waters in the spring.
Carteret County officials opened two bids for the project Dec. 15 in Beaufort, and the lower of the two was from T.D. Eure Marine Construction of Beaufort at $1.575 million. The county has $1.965 million in hand for the project, including $1.3 million from the N.C. Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund and $650,000 from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Typically, the state fund pays two-thirds of the cost for such projects, and the local government provides a one-third match. The federal grant is for the county’s one-third share.
The county has been planning the Taylors Creek/Radio Island project for several years. Initially, the idea was to dredge and realign east Taylors Creek to match the rest of the creek, along the Beaufort waterfront, and to deposit the spoils on the Atlantic Veneer property on Lennoxville Road in Beaufort.
However, Hurricane Florence in 2018 caused severe erosion along parts of Radio Island, so then-Carteret County Shore Protection Officer Greg Rudolph changed the plan this year to place the dredged material along Marine Road, which the U.S. Navy uses, and where erosion threatens two power poles. That was a major factor in getting the federal grant, as was the fact the beach access is heavily used by military families.
The spoils are to be spread roughly from Old Town Yacht Club southward, parallel to Marine Road, to the Landing Craft Utility Ramp and bulkhead, approximately 2,800 linear feet.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
