HAVELOCK — Contract crews in Craven County have set a tentative schedule to complete the work on the bridge into Slocum Gate.
One lane in either or both directions of Highway 70 will be closed weekdays from just west of Hickman Hill Road to the light at the Walmart. The closures are expected to begin at 8 a.m. each day and finish by 4:30 p.m.
Work began Monday and is scheduled to go through Friday, May 15. The work includes final asphalt surfacing and pavement markings, shoulder work and restoring vegetation.
Drivers should use caution and slow down while crews are working in this area.
The N.C. Department of Transportation began building the overpass in August 2017 and it opened to traffic in December 2019. It’s a $24.4 million project that is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.
