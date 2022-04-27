CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday night to rezone property at 132 Highway 24 from R-20 (single-family residential) to (B-2) business to allow a boat rental business.
The vote came during the board’s monthly regular meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Commissioners Gary Bray, John Nash, Pam Castellano and Josh Reilly voted for the rezoning, while Commissioner Frankie Winberry voted against it.
The request came from Anthony Hall, who in his rezoning petition said his son, Mark Howell, wants to expand his business, Swansboro Paddleboard and Kayak. The property abuts the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, and there is an existing dock and parking lot.
The board had already held a public hearing on the proposal during its work session Thursday, April 21.
Tuesday night, Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun read into the record three comments that had come in by email since that meeting. All were in opposition and were from nearby residents at 118, 124 and 120 Highway 24. One commenter said the area is residents and should stay that way. Another said the waters off the property, in White Oak River, are already too busy with boat traffic to allow a business that will rent kayaks, paddleboards and pontoon boats, the latter for guided tours.
The rezoning petition states that the business would bring more customers to other businesses in town and the property would be difficult to develop as a residence. It totals 0.229 of an acre.
Commissioners made no comments before voting, and the motion to approve included adoption of a consistency statement that concludes the rezoning fits the town’s land-use plan.
At the end of the meeting, the board went into closed session under N.C. General Statute 143-318.11(a)(5), which states such sessions are allowed “To establish, or to instruct the public body's staff or negotiating agents concerning the position to be taken by or on behalf of the public body in negotiating (i) the price and other material terms of a contract or proposed contract for the acquisition of real property by purchase, option, exchange, or lease; or (ii) the amount of compensation and other material terms of an employment contract or proposed employment contract.”
Before the closed session, Mayor Scott Hatsell there would be no vote on anything in the discussion “for a long time.”
There was no action when the board returned to open session.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
