COVID-related hospitalizations in Carteret County down Monday, 83 new cases reported

CARTERET COUNTY — After reaching pandemic highs earlier in the month, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care is beginning to fall again, officials reported Monday as part of the Carteret County Health Department’s daily COVID-19 update.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 14 patients being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at the facility in Morehead City, down from 16 hospitalizations reported Friday. Of those currently hospitalized, officials report four patients are fully vaccinated and 10 are not fully vaccinated.
The number has fallen steadily since peaking at 24 COVID hospitalizations after the Labor Day weekend in early September. There were 22 hospitalizations reported one week ago, up from numbers in the single digits earlier in the summer, before the latest coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant.
Meanwhile, health officials reported 83 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County since Friday, for an overall total of 7,512 documented cases since March 2020. Active cases decreased by almost one-third, from 442 Friday to 295 active cases as of Monday afternoon.
Officials reported 10 deaths in the span of about a week recently for an overall total of 74 resident deaths attributed to COVID-19, to date.
The health department continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to those 12 years of age and older. To make a vaccination appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
