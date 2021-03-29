Carteret confirms 45th COVID-related death; 11 new cases reported Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Monday it received confirmation of the county’s 45th resident death due to complications related to COVID-19.
According to a release, the resident was in their 70s with a preexisting health condition and died from complications associated with the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. To protect the privacy of the family, no further information about the resident will be released.
“On behalf of the Health Department, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated and to continue to practice the 3W’s in order to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19; wear masks when around others, wait six feet apart from others, and wash your hands often.”
Meanwhile, health officials reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, putting the overall total at 4,657 cases confirmed since March 2020. Despite the uptick, active cases went down by 14 to 51 as of Monday afternoon, and recovered cases increased to 4,561.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported six COVID-related hospitalizations Monday, down from seven Friday.
The county still has appointments available for a first-dose vaccination clinic taking place at the old Kmart building in Morehead City Wednesday. Residents age 16 years and older who fall under vaccination groups 1-4 can call 252-728-8550, option 2, to sign up for an appointment.
