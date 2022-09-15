BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Police Department hired Officer Scott Bullock as the new school resource officer for the Tiller School, a public charter elementary school in the town.
He is a retired Marine with four years of previous law enforcement experience, according to Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette.
His first official day with the police department was Sept. 13. The chief said Bullock will undergo initial field training before his permanent assignment in the school. That will take about two months.
“While he is in training, the town’s other SROs will assist in providing law enforcement coverage to the Tiller School,” Chief Burdette stated in a press release issued Sept. 13 regarding the hire.
Bullock is one of multiple new SROs hired this year by Beaufort, the county and Newport to ensure there is an SRO in every public school in the county. This action is in response to the tragic mass school shooting that took place in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
With the hire of Bullock, all county public schools now have an assigned SRO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.