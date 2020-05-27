Council to hold meeting Thursday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting is to discuss and potentially enact temporary changes to the town’s open alcohol container rules.
The meeting is open to the public, and information on how to participate is available on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
