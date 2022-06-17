CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously June 13 to cap the number of permits issued for use of the town boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street at 285 for the period that runs from June 30 through May of 2023.
The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online.
Commissioner Steve Martin made the motion, because of growing numbers of complaints from residents along the street and from boaters who have waited in long lines at the ramp, he said.
This year, the town issued 468 permits to residents of the town and out-of-town to use the ramp, which is at the end of a residential street.
Of those, 269 were issued to Cape Carteret residents and the rest were issued to residents in Bogue, Peletier, Cedar Point and Swansboro and farther away.
"It’s been extremely overcrowded for years,” Mr. Martin said after the meeting. “We’ve been hearing about it for years.”
Complaints include boaters leaving vehicles and trailers in the yards of residences along the street, and there have been reports of confrontations between ramp users and residents.
The plan, Mr. Martin said, is to open the sale of permits for Cape Carteret property owners only for two weeks, and if 285 are not sold the remainder would be issued to out-of-towners who submit permit applications.
“We had to do something,” Mr. Martin said. “I think 285 is still a little bit high and we may have to tweak it a bit next year.”
The boat ramp permits bring in a substantial amount of the revenue for the town, so to make up for the loss from cutting the number of permits to be issued for 2022-23, the town budget includes fee increases for them.
Town residents will pay $225 for the annual permit, plus $50 for one additional boat. In the past, residents could register and get permits for up to four boats.
Residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Swansboro and Peletier will pay $500 for a permit for one boat for the year, and anyone outside that area will pay $750 for a permit for one boat.
Those fees are well above those in the past.
“Again, we had to do something, to make up for the revenue (from the decrease in permits),” Mr. Martin said.
The town budget for 2022=23, approved by commissioners, June 13, anticipates receiving $65,280 from ramp fees.
Mr. Martin said he still consider the fees reasonable for town residents and others, considering the cost of launching boats at private marinas.
The town leases the boat ramp site from a private property owner.
Permits go on sale Monday for town residents, two weeks later for those out-of-town if any are available under the cap.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
